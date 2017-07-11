Donald Trump Jr., after a second morning of Twitter-tantrum-ing, tried to get out in front of the evolving story on his meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer during Dad’s campaign, releasing what he says is his entire email chain with the publicist for a Russian pop star who set up that Trump Tower meeting. The publicist, Rob Goldstone set up the Trump Tower meeting between Natalia Veselnitskaya and Donald Trump Jr. also attended by Jared Kushner and then Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

In the email chain Goldstone calls Veselnitskaya a “Russian government attorney,” telling Donald Jr. she wants to share official docs and info about Hillary Clinton as “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

Even so, Trump Jr. says in his statement, “the woman, as she has said publicly, was not a government official.”

Here is his statement:

To everyone, in order to be totally transparent, I am releasing the entire email chain of my emails with Rob Goldstone about the meeting on June 9, 2016. The first email, on June 3, 2016 was from Rob, who was relating a request from Emin, a person I knew from the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant near Moscow. Emin and his father have a very highly respected company in Moscow. The information they suggested they had about Hillary Clinton I thougth was Political Opposition Research. I first wanted to just have a phone calla but when that didn’t work out they said the woman would be in New York and asked if I would meet. I decided to take the meeting. The woman, as she has said publicly, was not a government official. And, as we have said, they had no information to provide and wanted to talk about adoption policy and the Magnitsky Act. To put this in context, this occurred before the current Russian fever was in vogue. As Rob Goldstone said just today in the press, the entire meeting was “the most inane nonsense I ever heard.And I was actually agitated by it.”

It appears in his statement he’s assuming readers will not bother to comb through the entire email chain, given that, in one of the emails, the lawyer is described as the Russian-government lawyer

Here is his email dump:

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017