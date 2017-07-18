Senate Judiciary Committee’s ranking member says the Robert Mueller has given the committee the all-clear to go ahead and interview Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort in a public session.

Sen. Diane Feinstein said the committee got the greenlight from Mueller’s office to interview Donald Trump’s older son and his former campaign manager about the meeting they, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, attended at which, Trump Jr. was told, a Russian lawyer would come bearing dirt on Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Feinstein and committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley reached out to Mueller’s office last week to make sure their effort to interview Trump Jr. and Manafort would not pose a conflict with Mueller’s probe. Trump’s DOJ in May appointed former FBI Director Mueller as special counsel to oversee the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 POTUS race.

Earlier Tuesday, the eighth person who attended Don Jr.’s June 2016 meeting with the Kremlin-tied lawyer was identified as Ike Kaveladze. He’s SVP at Crocus Group, the real estate development company run by Azerbaijani-Russian billionaire Aras Agalarov, who had set up the meeting, according to the email chain published via Twitter last week by Don Jr. Aras Agalarov, a Russian real estate developer who sponsored Donald Trump’s 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, has ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin His son, Emin Agalarov is the Russian pop star whose music video Trump appeared in; Emin performed at that Miss Universe pageant in Moscow.