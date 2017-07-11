Before Donald Trump Jr. had that June 26, 2016 meeting with the Kremlin-connected lawyer, he was informed he would be provided with damaging intel on Hillary Clinton as part of a “Russian government effort to aid his father’s candidacy,” the New York Times is reporting. News networks pounced.
NYT White House correspondent Maggie Haberman told CNN’s Anderson Cooper Monday evening the email came from Rob Goldstein, the intermediary on that meeting with the Russian lawyer that Donald Jr. insisted Sunday in a statement turned out to be much ado about nothing.
Goldstein, a British tabloid reporter turned publicist was the Trump Jr. acquaintance from the Miss Universe Pageant held in Moscow that Don Jr. referenced in his statement about why he took the meeting even though he said he did not know who he was meeting with, or what it was about.
“I do think it’s important to point out there’s a lot we don’t know,” Haberman cautioned Cooper. “We know this email was sent, but we don’t know what was said, what he thought was going to be in there … It’s really important not to rush into the breach…This is another piece of the puzzle.”
More to come…….
How will Hatchetface Conway spin this one?
hatchetface? what are you implying?
None of this is against the law. No crime was committed here. You can get “oppo research” from anyone even from a Russian citizen who was NOT a part of the Russian Government.
Alan Dershowitz is the smartest lawyer in the country you can read his twitter @AlanDersh he makes it crystal clear NO LAWS WERE BROKEN here.
This is becoming a farcical hoax for the Liberal Media and the Democrats.
Accept the fact Hillary ran a terrible campaign and she lost the 4 key swing states due to Jill Stein taking enough votes to let Trump win those states by the narrowest margin possible.
That is why Hillary lost the electoral college. Jill Stein hurt Hillary much more than Putin hurt Hillary.
Until the Democrats can accept this fact they will continue to go crazy over this it’s beyond ridiculous now.
Again for those who don’t understand Dershowitz:
NO LAWS WERE BROKEN HERE THERE IS NO CRIME THAT WAS COMMITTED.
You can’t be this brainwashed
so, 3 NYT staffers “Describe” an email that no one has seen?
FAKE NEWS!!!!!!!!!
my gosh..NYT needs to restart itself…
post the so-called email, phony hacks