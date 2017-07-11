Before Donald Trump Jr. had that June 26, 2016 meeting with the Kremlin-connected lawyer, he was informed he would be provided with damaging intel on Hillary Clinton as part of a “Russian government effort to aid his father’s candidacy,” the New York Times is reporting. News networks pounced.

NYT White House correspondent Maggie Haberman told CNN’s Anderson Cooper Monday evening the email came from Rob Goldstein, the intermediary on that meeting with the Russian lawyer that Donald Jr. insisted Sunday in a statement turned out to be much ado about nothing.

Goldstein, a British tabloid reporter turned publicist was the Trump Jr. acquaintance from the Miss Universe Pageant held in Moscow that Don Jr. referenced in his statement about why he took the meeting even though he said he did not know who he was meeting with, or what it was about.



“I do think it’s important to point out there’s a lot we don’t know,” Haberman cautioned Cooper. “We know this email was sent, but we don’t know what was said, what he thought was going to be in there … It’s really important not to rush into the breach…This is another piece of the puzzle.”

More to come…….