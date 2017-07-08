As a cottage meme industry suddenly forms of people trying to superimpose a CNN logo on something President Donald Trump proceeds to act out in violence on, one caught the eye of Donald Trump Jr, who retweeted it to his 1.78 million Twitter followers today.

The clip borrows from the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun and depicts President Trump shooting down an enemy fighter plane covered by a CNN logo.

One of the best I've seen. 😂🇺🇸😂🇺🇸 https://t.co/rqCplijJ57 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 8, 2017

This comes after President Trump in the early-morning hours of July 2 retweeted a GIF of himself body-slamming and sucker-punching WWE’s Vince McMahon in a staged appearance at Wrestlemania XXIII in 2007 — with a CNN logo superimposed over McMahon’s face. It was the latest swing in the fight between Trump and the news media, which he has branded as mostly “fake news.”

In that case, the Reddit user who created the wrestling GIF apologized after being outed by CNN.

Donald Jr, now executive vice president of The Trump Organization, has from the start been a staunch supporter of his father on social media, especially on the the topic of the press. Today’s dig came as President Trump wrapped an event-filled G-20 summit meeting in Hamburg, Germany, which saw Trump’s daughter Ivanka briefly sit in for the President during a meeting on the final day.

For the record, Donald Jr defended his sister too:

She is VERY smart & eloquent. You can belittle her all you want w your snark, but we all know 1 on 1 she way out of your league. https://t.co/RpvUhdqXM5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 8, 2017