John Podesta responded to President Donald Trump’s morning tweet from G20, in which he reported “everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful!”

It took Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager a while to tweet back at Trump. Podesta explained he was on a cross-country road trip with his wife, and had not seen what Trump tweeted until he pulled over for a pit stop in West Virginia:

1/ On a x-country road trip with my wife; — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

2/ Pulled in for a pit stop in E. Fairmont W. Va. to see that our whack job POTUS @realDonaldTrump is tweeting about me at the G20. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

3/ Get a grip man, the Russians committed a crime when they stole my emails to help get you elected President. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

4/ Maybe you might try to find a way to mention that to President Putin. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

5/ BTW, I had nothing to do with the DNC. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

6/ God only knows what you'll be raving about on twitter by the time we get to Utah. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

7/7 Dude, get your head in the game. You’re representing the US at the G20. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

Before Podesta’s pit-stop response, others stood in for him Friday morning, with snappy responses.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, for instance imagined German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron huddling to discuss why Podesta “did not give up his risotto recipe.” CNN’s counterterrorism analyst Philip Mudd head-scratched over POTUS airing domestic dirty laundry while in Hamburg at G20, likening it to guest at a dinner party suddenly shouting “My wife is fat!”