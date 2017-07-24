In advance of meetings this week with various government committees delving into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, starting with this morning’s carefully brokered closed-and-not-under-oath meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee staffers, Donald Trump’s son-in-law/Secretary Of Everything Jared Kushner unleashed 11 pages worth of statement best described this morning by MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt as the Chaos and Sloppiness Defense.

Acknowledging she was still “trying to wrap my head around this entire statement” as it was unveiled in real time during Morning Joe, Hunt said, “Essentially Jared Kushner is explaining away point by point, all of the concerning things and offering his version of events that essentially make things that may seem to be problematic, simply the result of someone overlooking something.”

“I would say this is essentially the chaos and sloppiness defense,” she described.

“I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government,” Kushner insists in his statement. “I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds to finance my business activities in the private sector.

“I have tried to be fully transparent with regard to the filing of my SF-86 [security clearance] form, above and beyond what is required,” he said, un-ironically.

Among Kushner’s claims, he says he was not aware of the participants or the subject of the Trump Tower meeting he attended during the election that now is the subject of much scrutiny. Donald Trump Jr. had forwarded Kushner the email chain at which Don Jr. had been told a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer would provide him with intel damaging to Hillary Clinton, as a show of Russian government support for Dad’s campaign. Kushner explains the invite to attend “was on top of a long [email] back and forth that I did not read at the time.” He said he has documents that confirm his memory “that this was calendared as ‘Meeting: Don Jr.| Jared Kushner.’ No one else was mentioned.”

In his 11 pages, Kushner says he left the meeting early after “looking for a polite way to leave and get back to my work.”

“I actually emailed an assistant from the meeting after I had been there for ten or so minutes and wrote ‘Can u pls call me on my cell? Need excuse to get out of meeting.'”

He added, “I had not met the attorney before the meeting nor spoken with her since. I thought nothing more of this short meeting until it came to my attention recently.”