Just hours after Reince Priebus was attacked with profanity by Anthony Scaramucci in the press, Donald Trump today pink slipped his besieged Chief of Staff and replaced him with the current Homeland Security Secretary.

On his way back from a speech in New York, the President sent out a trio of tweets from Air Force One

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

…and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Both Priebus and his replacement the retired four-star Marine General were on the plane with Trump today.

No word on who will take over at Homeland Security or exactly when the former RNC chairman will formally leave. In a leak fill White House, reports are already out that Priebus actually resigned yesterday after Communications director Scaramucci let loose on him and senior advisor Steve Bannon to the New Yorker. In that interview, Scaramucci declared that Priebus would “resign” soon – and that hammer came down fast.

Earlier today when Trump was speaking in NYC the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host tipped his hand a bit in retrospective and praised Kelly as “one of our great stars.”

Priebus’ exit follows the departure of his close ally former Press Secretary Sean Spicer and several other aides, a number of whom the now former Chief of Staff brought into Trump’s circle.

And they say Friday are for slow news days.