Just hours after Reince Priebus was attacked with profanity by Anthony Scaramucci in the press, Donald Trump today pink slipped his besieged Chief of Staff and replaced him with the current Homeland Security Secretary.
On his way back from a speech in New York, the President sent out a trio of tweets from Air Force One
I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017
…and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017
I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017
Both Priebus and his replacement the retired four-star Marine General were on the plane with Trump today.
No word on who will take over at Homeland Security or exactly when the former RNC chairman will formally leave. In a leak fill White House, reports are already out that Priebus actually resigned yesterday after Communications director Scaramucci let loose on him and senior advisor Steve Bannon to the New Yorker. In that interview, Scaramucci declared that Priebus would “resign” soon – and that hammer came down fast.
Earlier today when Trump was speaking in NYC the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host tipped his hand a bit in retrospective and praised Kelly as “one of our great stars.”
Priebus’ exit follows the departure of his close ally former Press Secretary Sean Spicer and several other aides, a number of whom the now former Chief of Staff brought into Trump’s circle.
And they say Friday are for slow news days.
How are we going to get through four years? He is such a brat, unable to work like real men through problem solving- points his wrinkled finger and fires people just like that tired old show THE APPRENTICE
There is no way anyone can categorize this administration as anything less than an unmitigated disaster. Trump always liked to say that the country should be run like a business. If a business were run like this, the lights would already be out.
The vulgar Scaramucci wins out over Priebus? Well, Mr. and Mrs. Middle America, how is it working out for you when you tell your children to look up and listen to the examples of maturity and decency set by the president and his staff. And you know lying to your kids is never a good thing — right?
Lincoln had a team of rivals. Trump now has a team of revilers.