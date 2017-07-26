Six months into Donald Trump’s presidency, CNN still is ruminating as to Why Trump Won, in a Special Report debuting at 10 PM ET Monday on CNN/US and CNN International.

Donald Trump’s victory on November 8, 2016, shocked the American political establishment, CNN says.

Why Trump Won tells the story of the many signals missed that were there all along. Fareed Zakaria says in the special that even he got it wrong, which his devoted viewers already know. Zakaria’s program will explore how Trump worked for decades to close the ultimate deal, attending his first Republican National convention in 1988, competing for the Reform Party nomination in 1999.

The Dems managed to miss a decades-long crumbling of middle-class culture, the special explains with 20/20 hindsight: families falling apart, and depression, drugs, desperation, and finally resentment taking root in some American communities, under the veneer of rosy 2016 stock market and jobs statistics, CNN says.

Among those featured in the special: David Betras, chairman of Ohio’s Mahoning County Democratic Party, who feels “Hillary Clinton and the Democrats lost as definitively as Donald Trump won in 2016,” CNN says. Betras says working class people in Mahoning felt Democrats, the “party of the people,” had left them.

Also contributing their insights: conservative culture columnist and author David Brooks (The Road to Character, 2016); political historian and author Thomas Frank (Listen, Liberal: Or, What Every Happened to the Party of the People?, 2017); journalist and author George Packer (The Unwinding: An Inner History of the New America, 2014); Trump ghost writer Tony Schwartz (Trump: The Art of the Deal, 1989), and statistician and author Nate Silver (The Signal and the Noise, 2012).