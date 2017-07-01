Update That was fast: Donald Trump’s Saturday afternoon Twitter triple-play just became a foursome, with the oddest parsing of terminology since, well, the difference between “fake” and “fraud” 40 minutes ago: “My use of social media is not Presidential – it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again!”
Previous President Donald Trump, one day into the July 4th long holiday weekend and two days into overwhelming criticism for tweeting about a facelift Mika Brzinzski didn’t have, just lashed out again at the “FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA” for “working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media.”
In a three-part (so far) tweet – see them separately below – Trump writes, “The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media – but remember, I won the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat #Fake News, and did. We will continue to WIN! I am thinking about changing the name #FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN!” The last of these is “pinned” to Trump’s account, meaning it’s the top one any visitor to his profile page will see until it is un-pinned.
Republican politicos including Paul Ryan and Ben Sasse didn’t need much encouragement from CNN or other news outlets to condemn the president’s crude, personal tweets about Morning Joe’s Brzinzski and Joe Scarborough. House speaker Ryan said about the facelift tweet, “Obviously I don’t see that as an appropriate comment,” while Sen. Ben Sasse tweeted, “Please just stop. This isn’t normal and it’s beneath the dignity of your office.”
Said Sen. Lindsey Graham, “Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America.”
Exactly why Trump is parsing the difference between “fake” and “fraud” in his nickname for CNN went unexplained in this afternoon’s presidential Twitter triptych.
Here are the tweets:
and we’re thinking of changing your name to ex president or maybe prisoner number 666
…but her emails.
how about his unsecured phone, national security briefing with a person at the table (Flynn) he was warned was a high security risk.
Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia
There is no such thing as “modern day presidential”, Donald. You are either presidential or you are not. In case you were wondering : you are most definitely not. Luckily for you, you won’t be expected to act presidential for much longer, in fact if you were planning on starting doing it at last, you probably shouldn’t bother anymore because “presidential” doesn’t really fly in prison and make no mistake, that IS your next stop. Now when THAT happens we can revisit your “modern day presidential” idea, then it may make a little more sense than it does at the moment.
The Congress of the United States, in some kind of joint action, should pass the equivalent of the British “No Confidence” action. He probably won’t be removed from office in an impeachment action, probably won’t resign, and probably won’t die. We need to remove this redolent turd from our lives. He is an embarrassment and a disgrace to America. Trump won’t be elected again, and won’t accomplishment any more in the next three and a half years than he has in the first 6 months–but can do more damage. He can only do damage. I just hope to god another Supreme Court vacancy doesn’t arise. Please pray that doesn’t happen.
This person has debased the office of the president. He is an adult that consistently acts like a child who has had a toy take. Away from him. Maybe this man should try at keSt attempt to help all of the people. But see that would take someone who cares about and respects them. Those are two this person can not and will never do. I am disgusted by his actions!
He’s a pig and a thug. Kinda says it all