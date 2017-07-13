Stephen Colbert and Samantha Bee, largely overlooked at last year’s Emmy nominations, got lots of love this morning as the TV Academy, per usual, finally got caught up in a very big way.

The Late Show and Full Frontal hosts both received overdue noms in the best Variety Talk Series category, joining a list that noticeably lacks a nom for NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Meanwhile, Colbert’s live Election-Night gobsmack, which aired on Showtime, is in the running for Best Variety Series Special. It’s one of three noms for Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going To Clean Up This Shit?, which also got nommed for Best Variety Special Directing and Writing.

Bee also extended her powerful see-women-can-do-late-night-TV voice into the Variety Specials category, with a nom for her Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner special from last, among its several acknowledgements this morning.

In the Variety Talk Series race, Colbert and Bee were feted along with last year’s winner and fellow The Daily Show alum John Oliver hosting HBO’s Last Week Tonight and Real Time With Bill Maher, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, as well a last year’s big nominee headliner, Late Late Show with James Corden. But The Daily Show itself did not get a nom, for the second year running.

Perennially nominated Stephen Colbert was a big surprise non-nom in the category last year – his first year hosting CBS’s Late Show – having won the category twice in the past, 2013 and ’14, for his The Colbert Report on Comedy Central. But whereas last year Colbert struggled to find the show’s voice in the bigger broadcast TV arena, he definitely got back his mojo with the election of Trump and now has the most watched late-night show on all of television.

Today’s nomination puts Colbert in a position to bring the Emmy back to Late Show for the first time in more than a dozen years. Before last year’s win by Oliver’s Last Week Tonight, and Comedy Central’s 13-year reign before that, The Late Show with David Letterman had dominated this derby five years running.

Bee also had surprisingly not been nommed last year in the category for her then-new TBS late-night show Full Frontal; the show last year received just one Emmy nom for best writing. This year’s nom comes after Bee made big headlines with her Not The White House Correspondents Dinner, capitalizing on Trump’s decision to boycott Actual WHCD, out of his deep and abiding hatred of the Non-Fox -News media.

Daily Show is a repeat non-nom, though the franchise had been an academy favorite, winning in this category 11 times with Jon Stewart as host. Noah got snubbed in his first year as host, marking the first time in the last 15 years Comedy Central did not land a player in the category, The Daily Show having nabbed its first nomination in 2001, back when the category was called Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series.

Maher’s HBO show has done some of the most biting and headline grabbing late night commentary on Trump during the Emmy eligibility period. This morning’s noms puts to rest prognostication his off-the-cuff crack on a June telecast that included a racial slur might cost him some TV Academy member good will. HBO said it would remove from all future airings the moment in which, during his opening interview, Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse had surprised him with an invitation to come to his state and “work in the fields with us,” to which Maher shot back, “Work in the fields? I’m a house –.”