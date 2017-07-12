President Donald Trump, who has been unusually quiet since his oldest son tweeted out an email chain with a Kremlin intermediary that occurred during his campaign, weighed in Wednesday morning about Don Jr.’s appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News Channel program Tuesday night:

My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

“The sound you hear is the sound of the shovel hitting the dirt and him digging himself even deeper,” MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough reacted to the new tweet. The Morning Joe co-host previous night announced on Stephen Colbert’s late night show he was going to exit the GOP and become an Independent because the party has come up with a “thousand…excuses to overlook things Trump has said and done.”

Trump followed that tweet with this:

Remember, when you hear the words "sources say" from the Fake Media, often times those sources are made up and do not exist. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

Until 3:19 AM PT, Trump’s public remarks on Tuesday’s revelations had been confined to a statement saying “My son is a high quality person and I applaud his transparency,” read by White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at Tuesday afternoon’s off-camera press briefing.

Hours earlier, on Hannity, Don Jr. said “In retrospect I probably would have done things differently” of his June 2016 meeting meeting with a Kremlin-attached lawyer promising dirt on Hillary Clinton. “Honestly, my takeaway, when all of this was going on, is that someone has information on our opponent,” Don Jr. told Hannity. “Things are going a million miles per hour. You know what it’s like to be on a campaign. We just won Indiana, but we’re talking about a contested convention.”

Since New York Times broke the story over the weekend, about the meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya, also attended by Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, it has dominated the TV news cycle and perked up the ears of House and Senate Intel Committee members from both political parties.