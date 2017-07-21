President Trump is expected to announce Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as his White House communications director, web site Axios reports.

The role has been vacant since Mike Dubke resigned in May after just a few months on the job. Sean Spicer has been handling those duties since Dubke left. It’s unclear what would be Spicer’s role going forward.

The plan came as a surprise to Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who found out after the plans had already been made, Axios reported. Bye bye, Priebus.