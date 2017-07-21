EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Who? co-creator Don Todd is returning to ABC Studios with a two-year overall deal. Under the pact, Todd has been tapped as executive producer/showrunner on the new ABC legal drama series, For The People, from ABC Studios and Shonda Rhimes’ studio-based Shondaland. Todd will be working alongside creator/executive producer Paul William Davies.

Todd is coming off an overall deal at 20th TV where he served as executive producer/co-showrunner alongside creator Dan Fogelman on last season’s breakout series, NBC drama This Is Us. Under the 20th TV pact, he also did stints as executive producer on Fox’s Second Chance and as consulting producer on Sleepy Hollow.

ABC

Written by Davies and directed by Tom Verica, For The People is set in the Southern District of New York Federal Court, aka “The Mother Court.” It follows brand-new lawyers working on opposite sides — for both the defense and the prosecution — as they handle the most high-profile and high-stakes cases in the country, all as their personal lives intersect.

The cast includes Hope Davis, Anna Deveare Smith, Vondie Curtis Hall, Ben Shenkman, Ben Rappaport, Susannah Flood, Wesam Keesh, and Regé-Jean Page.

Todd will executive produce alongside Davies and Shondaland’s Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Todd started his career with back-to-back stints on The Twilight Zone and Alf and has straddled the drama and comedy worlds ever since, working on such series as The Misfits Of Science, Caroline In The City, Dave’s World, Hart Of Dixie and ABC Studios’Ugly Betty and Samantha Who?. He also served as executive producer/co-showrunner of the ABC/20th TV drama series Mind Games.

Todd is repped by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston.