In a first for a woman, Jodie Whittaker has been set to take over the eponymous role in BBC One and BBC America’s Doctor Who. Whittaker becomes the 13th Time Lord in the sci-fi series, stepping into the TARDIS to replace the exiting Peter Capaldi.

The actress has most recently been seen in ITV’s Broadchurch, whose creator Chris Chibnall is taking over Doctor Who showrunning duties from Steven Moffat.

Capaldi announced his departure in January and recently wrapped his last regular-season run as the traveling Doctor. Up next is a Christmas Special which will also feature David Bradley as the First Doctor, as well as a farewell appearance at Comic-Con this month. Whittaker is also expected to turn up for that Hall H panel which will include Moffat and others.

Along with the newly-named Time Lord, the next season of Doctor Who will usher in much change. Moffat is handing over the reins to Broadchurch creator Chibnall.

Today’s casting announcement was made after the Wimbledon men’s final which Roger Federer won in less than two hours — and with previous Time Lord David Tennant in attendance. Twitter was on the edge of its seat during the post-match chitchat, before the BBC made the reveal.

Capaldi became the 12th actor to play Doctor Who when he took over the role from Matt Smith in 2013. Along with Smith, Tennant and Christopher Eccleston, he’s the fourth Doctor since the Beeb relaunched the series in 2005.