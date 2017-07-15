There is a long list of news coming out of the live-action presentations at the D23 Expo. At the top of the list is the announcement of Tim Burton’s Dumbo. The live-action adaptation of the 1941 animated classic will open in theaters March 29, 2019. Also making news is the lead for Guy Ritchie’s live-action Aladdin. After weeks of speculation, Disney has tapped relative newcomer Mena Massoud for the titular role and Naomi Scott as Jasmine. And after months of rumors, stepping into the lamp as the Genie is Will Smith.

