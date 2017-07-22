Disney pulled all the stops for the launch of the Descendants sequel, with the Disney Channel original movie debuting last night in a simulcast on six different networks, its original Disney Channel, as well as ABC, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime and Lifetime Movies (Disney has ownership in Lifetime parent A+E Networks.) The premiere amassed a combined 13 million viewers. That is twice the 6.6 million who tuned in for the premiere of the first movie, which only aired on Disney Channel.

As could be expected, the bulk of the Descendants 2 viewing was on Disney Channel (5.3 million), ranking as Friday’s #1 scripted TV telecast in total viewers. On Disney Channel, Descendants 2 ranked as the #1 top-rated cable TV telecast since the original Descendants premiered (July 31, 2015) among all major youth demographics – Kids 2-11 (2.2 million/5.7 rating), Kids 6-11 (1.8 million/7.4 rating) and Tweens 9-14 (1.9 million/7.7 rating) – and is the #1 most watched telecast across kid cable TV networks since Descendants in total viewers (5.3 million).

Descendants 2 –a modern-day coming-of-age tale about the teenage sons and daughters of Disney’s most infamous villains– also broke social media records for Disney Channel driving more Video Views (174.1 million), Impressions (90.8 million) and Engagements (14.6 million) than any social campaign in the network’s history.

On ABC, Descendants 2 posted a modest 1.72 million viewers and 0.4 in A18-49. On the broadcast networks, a special Friday edition of CBS’ Big Brother (5.42 million viewers, 1.4 rating in A18-49) was the top program of the night in both measures. The only other original broadcast offering last night, the CW’s Masters Of Illusion (0.2) was steady.

Descendants 2 stars Dove Cameron as Mal, Cameron Boyce as Carlos, Sofia Carson as Evie, Booboo Stewart as Jay and Mitchell Hope as King Ben; and ushered in new villains China Anne McClain as Uma, the daughter of Ursula; Thomas Doherty as Harry, son of Captain Hook; Dylan Playfair as Gil, son of Gaston; and Anna Cathcart as Dizzy, daughter of Cinderella’s evil stepsister Drizella and granddaughter of wicked stepmother Lady Tremaine. Also starring are Brenna D’Amico as Jane, the daughter of Fairy Godmother; Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother; Dianne Doan as Lonnie, the daughter of Mulan; Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad, the son of Cinderella; Zachary Gibson as Doug, the son of Dopey; Keegan Connor Tracy as Belle and Dan Payne as Beast.

Kenny Ortega (Descendants, High School Musical movies) is the director, executive producer and choreographer of Descendants 2. Wendy Japhet is also executive producer. Writers Sara Parriott and Josann McGibbon, who won a 2016 Writers Guild Award for “Descendants,” wrote “Descendants 2” and also serve as executive producers.