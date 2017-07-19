Industry vet Red Graver has been hired as SVP Digital Content and Social for Discovery Communications.

Graver, who most recently served as Global Head of TV for Twitter, will oversee the digital network teams across Discovery’s U.S. portfolio to extend the brand’s reach across all digital media platforms. He’ll be based in Discovery’s New York office and report to Karen Leever, EVP/General Manager, Digital Media, Discovery Communications.

Graver, who built Twitter’s U.S. television business as Head of TV, went on to serve as Global Head of TV Creative, responsible for building out the company’s global television team, as well as coordinating with Brand Strategy and Revenue teams. He’s credited with creating innovative ways for broadcasters, showrunners and talent to use Twitter to engage audiences, build loyalty, and increase ratings. He also created a Global Engagement Strategy for The Voice, which was used in 12 countries, and created Global Engagement Strategy for Big Brother, used in 6 countries.

Prior to his roles at Twitter, Graver served as EVP, Programming at Travel Channel and as an SVP at MTV Networks.

“I am thrilled to have Fred join the Discovery Digital team,” said Leever. “He brings with him a wealth of experience and a passion for the Discovery brands. As a creative visionary, he is perfectly suited to drive our networks’ digital and social strategies forward as we continue to pursue our goal of creating iconic Discovery content for audiences across all platforms.”

“The Discovery brands speak directly to every meaningful group on the internet, through authentic, real, and hugely entertaining programming,” said Graver. “The creative teams here are the best in the business, both on air and on digital, and I look forward to working with them. It will be a thrill and a challenge to drive new audiences on every platform and device.”