AMC has proceeded with a straight-to-series order for drama Dietland, based on Sarai Walker’s 2015 novel of the same name. The ten-episode series, a co-production between AMC Studios and Skydance Television, will premiere in 2018. The announcement was made during the AMC Networks portion of the summer TCA tour.

AMC landed Dietland, from Marti Noxon (UnReal) and Skydance TV, in October 2016 in a competitive situation, putting it on a straight-to-series track under its model that involves the opening of a writers room and spending several months exploring a potential series before a greenlight. Dietland was one of two dramas AMC opened a writers room for last fall, along with the supernatural Furniss, which did not go to series.

Set against the backdrop of the beauty industry, Dietland is part-character drama and part-revenge fantasy that explores society’s obsession with weight loss and beauty in a bold, original and funny way. Noxon, in her return to AMC where she served as a consulting producer on Mad Men, is executive producer, writer and showrunner. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross are executive producers, along with Maria Grasso of Noxon’s Tiny Pyro, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn of Mockingbird Pictures and Jackie Hoyt.

AMC

“Day in and day out, we work to refine our search for unique voices and never-before-seen worlds. It is in that context that we proudly bring Marti Noxon back to AMC for the first time since her work on Mad Men, now as the executive producer, writer and showrunner of Dietland,” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. “This series, populated by unforgettable characters and unique storytelling approaches, will focus a wickedly entertaining lens on issues as diverse and divisive as dieting, dating, beauty and the many societal expectations that continue to dominate our culture and consciousness. We are so proud to be working with Marti, her team and Skydance on this topical, funny, relevant and poignant story. Welcome back to AMC, Marti!”

Added Skydance TV president Marcy Ross, “Dietland is a wildly inventive and funny story that boasts powerful female characters against a backdrop of provocative social commentary.”