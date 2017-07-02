Refresh for latest…: Expanding at the international box office, Illumination/Universal’s Despicable Me 3 snatched the top spot for the weekend with $95.6M from 52 markets. That lifts the offshore cume to $116.9M after the film had begun early rollout two weeks back. Combined with domestic, the global total to date is $192.3M with a significant handful of majors still ahead.

At the same time, last week’s leader, Transformers: The Last Knight, took a 66% drop for a $68M 2nd weekend in 44 hubs. That gives Michael Bay’s Paramount action fivequel an international cume of $327.8M. Optimus Prime is closing in on $200M in China, his lead market by far at $193.5M, although T5 will not come close to the record heights of its predecessor there. It did score No. 1s in the three new opening destinations of France, India and Belgium this frame. Among majors yet to come are Brazil, Mexico, Japan and Spain.

Also notable this weekend, Warner Bros/DC’s Wonder Woman powered past the $700M worldwide box office threshold with $707.9M to date. The Amazon warrior held well in her 5th frame, and has lassoed $362M overseas with Japan still on deck.

Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales also crossed $700M globally, aided by a strong two-day debut in Japan which is typically a huge market for the series. Through July 2, the film has reeled in $708.7M worldwide, including $543.2M international. That lifts the Pirates franchise to over $4.4B worldwide.

In new openers, Sony’s Stateside breakout Baby Driver sped off to a $6.8M start internationally, with the UK the only major play. The Edgar Wright-helmed pic will see a long summer rollout.

Turning back to DM3, Gru and his long-lost twin brother Dru added 46 markets this frame, scoring No. 1s in 44. The Steve Carell-starrer also has bragging rights to the biggest opening weekend ever for an animated film in such markets as Argentina, Brazil, Venezuela and the Middle East. Illumination likewise had its best start ever in those markets as well as Egypt, Finland, Peru, the UAE and more.

Bows for each of the franchise films, which includes the previous DM titles as well as Minions, were bested in Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, the Middle East, Peru, Sweden, the UAE and Venezuela. Estonia and Latvia saw their biggest opening weekends ever for any film with DM3.

The lead market to start on the Kyle Balda/Pierre Coffin-helmed pic is the UK with $14.7M at No. 1 including a record-setting Saturday that was the biggest opening Saturday of all time for an animated film. At $13.5M in Mexico, DM3 had the second best opening weekend for an animated film ever, behind Minions. Russia ($9.2M), Brazil ($7.5M) and Spain ($5.5M) round out the top new openers.

Comps are not apples-to-apples given the staggered rollout pattern, but DM3 is running well ahead of its brethren, all except Minions which, in like-for-like markets and at today’s exchange rates was at $140M at this point in release. DM2 was at $99M. The UK and China have typically led markets for the franchise, although the initial Despicable movie did not release in the latter. This one lands there on July 7 with a fair bit of runway ahead of it as the last Hollywood movie that’s thus far been dated during what is typically a blackout period.

