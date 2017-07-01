Illumination/Universal’s Despicable Me 3 dipped its toe into offshore waters beginning earlier in June and this weekend is expanding widely at the international box office. Adding 46 markets for a total 52 in release, the threequel from directors Kyle Balda and Pierre Coffin is seen crossing $112M through tomorrow. Globally, it’s expected to be just a touch under $200M at $196.2M including an estimated $83.5M domestic opening.

Gru and his long-lost charming, cheerful — and more successful — twin brother Dru added $19.6M on Friday for an overseas total of $57.3M through yesterday. The international weekend estimate is $91.4M for a total of $112.7M through Sunday.

The Steve Carell-starrer opened No. 1 in 44 markets and recaptured the top spot in Australia (its 3rd weekend there) as school vacations really kick in.

Overall opening comps here are not apples-to-apples given the rollout pattern. However, the series that includes Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2 and spinoff Minions, has seen improvements each time out overseas. The first film finaled at $292M abroad, followed by DM2 with $603M and Minions at $824M.

REX/Shutterstock Drilling down into early numbers on DM3, it’s scored the biggest opening day of the franchise in 11 markets including, notably, Brazil and the UK. (In a well-covered visit, Carell and Kristen Wiig were in London last week promoting the pic.)

In the UK, the Friday take was $3.2M for 52% market share and Illumination’s biggest opening Friday of all time. In Mexico, there was 74% market share and a solid 2-day gross of $4.8M. Brazil is off to a No. 1 start with a 2-day gross of $2.6M and 63% market share. Russia reeled in $3.9M with 70% of the market. Rounding out the top openers, Spain scored a solid $1.5M and 64% of ticket sales.

Other DM3 records include the biggest opening day for any animated film ever in Egypt, Peru, the UAE and Venezuela; and the biggest opening day for Illumination in Brazil, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Peru, the UAE, the UK/Ireland and Venezuela.

At the end of the day, the UK and China have typically led markets for the franchise, although the initial DM movie did not release in the latter. This one lands there on July 7 with a fair bit of runway ahead of it as the last Hollywood movie that’s thus far been dated during what is typically a blackout period.

Other Asian markets which have opened are off to slower starts than other regions, although results are expected to pick up where school holidays have just begun.

There are 15 more territories to release over the next two months. Along with China next weekend, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Trinidad and Iceland will join the Anti-Villain League.