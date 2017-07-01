3rd Update, Saturday 12:39AM One thing you have to say about this year’s Independence Day weekend at the box office: It sure is far more riveting than last year.

This weekend we have a kids’ animated threequel in Illumination/Universal’s Despicable Me 3, a franchise which refuses to show any sign of fatigue with a healthy three-day of $81M; the second best FSS out of the series’ three titles after Despicable Me 2‘s $83.5M (third best if you count the spinoff Minions’ which holds the record domestic debut for any Illumination title at $115.7M). DM3 gets an A- CinemaScore tonight, which is lower than the A earned by the first two movies and Minions, but on par with The Secret Life of Pets.

Next is Sony-TriStar/Media Rights Capital’s Baby Driver, an action title which is proving that original material when made for the right price actually works at the summer B.O. with a 5-day B.O. of $27M+.

Then, there’s the ultimate collapse of Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell’s The House from New Line, Village Roadshow and Warner Bros. with $9.2M, arguably the lowest opening for both Saturday Night Live alums when it comes to live action comedies built around them. The House‘s opening weekend is even lower than Ferrell’s 1998 SNL spinoff feature, A Night at the Roxbury ($9.6M FSS, $30.3M final domestic). Even though Ferrell counts more big comedy studio projects than Poehler, she’s at least filed eight figure openings with such movies as Baby Mama ($17.4M), Sisters ($13.9M) and her last pairing with Ferrell, Blades of Glory ($33M). Interestingly enough, those CinemaScore audiences who attended The House didn’t completely hate it, nor did they love it tremendously with a B- grade. Note, there have been other Farrell comedies that they’ve thumbed down in the past, i.e. A Night at the Roxbury (C-), Zoolander 2 , Land of the Lost and Bewitched (all C+s).

This trio of holiday wide releases will gross close to $108M altogether, +22% over last year’s July 4th weekend wide openers which included a classic literary hero (The Legend of Tarzan), an absurdist, out-of-touch children’s literary adaptation (The BFG), and a horror threequel (The Purge: Election Year) — none of which could push Disney’s Finding Dory out of the top spot.

Given how yesterday was a half work day for most Americans and also a time for them to travel, Saturday night and even Sunday will provide a better barometer for this weekend’s business. DM3‘s tickets sales, of course, are determined by matinees, while it will be fun to watch word of mouth impacting Baby Driver for the better.

That’s the movie that truly has distribution executives all over town jazzed up.

In the wake of microbudget Get Out‘s success at the box office, Baby Driver is another reminder about how potent the theatrical experience remains in the streaming era. There is truly a demand for original material on the big screen, outside of the home. Should Baby Driver’s ticket sales maintain their speed throughout the holiday stretch, many expect a big multiple for Wright’s movie down the road.

How ironic is it that Baby Driver hits theaters on the same day another critically acclaimed, amazing movie, Bong Joon Ho’s Okja started streaming on Netflix? The movie about a young South Korean who raises and bonds with a genetically modified pig, only to see it snatched from her by the corporation that bred it, not only has emotional touchstones on the level of E.T., but it’s hysterically fun with a huge take-it-to-the-man (or woman in this case) message. Both Baby Driver and Okja are two titles that many fanboy filmmakers are talking up this weekend as mindblowing; Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn for one.

While Okja, which carries a reported production cost of $50M, will receive a limited theatrical release this weekend, most people will catch it in their homes on Netflix. If Baby Driver can work at the B.O., is Okja leaving money on the table by avoiding a wide theatrical release?

“Can you imagine all the money that would have been lost had Get Out went straight to VOD or if it was pulled out of theaters early and placed on PVOD?” one New York-based distribution chief remarked to me recently about most majors’ thirst to collapse theatrical windows.

Similar to Sony’s trio of releases last summer —Sausage Party, The Shallows and Don’t Breathe– Baby Driver is part of the studio’s latest mandate to take big cinematic risks at low costs. After Wright stepped away from Ant-Man, by Comic-Con 2014 it became clear that Baby Driver was his next project with Working Title. At the time, the film was described as “a collision of crime, action, music and sound” and three years later that promise has lived up. Sony TriStar would come on board as a 50/50 finance partner with MRC in January 2015 with The Fault in Our Stars star Ansel Elgort becoming a reality for the lead. Lily James would sign on to play the girlfriend in May 2015. By the way, couples are responding to the pair’s onscreen chemistry, as they rep 43% of Baby Driver‘s audience per PostTrak.

Sony insiders were raving about Baby Driver since late last summer, and they did everything in their power to nurture and protect this movie. The studio was able to get their Rotten Tomatoes rating coming out the film’s SXSW premiere (where it won the Audience award) at a 100% and they sold and leveraged that in their trailers. Sony’s marketing campaign made a point to sell Baby Driver as the most unique action film moviegoers would see this summer in a sea of franchises, and the studio couldn’t ask for a better pull quote from a critic to capture the Wright film’s cinematic sensibility: “It uses music the way the rest of us use air,” beamed Crave’s William Bibbiani. Sony launched the first trailer worldwide as people were filing out of the theater in Austin, Texas and posted their positive reviews on social. In fact Baby Driver won best action trailer at this year’s Golden Trailer Awards. Further trailers would highlight the pic’s unique blend of visuals, music and sound, i.e the international “TeKillYa” trailer which dropped a month prior to release. There was even a specific remix trailer cut to the movie’s opening song “Bellbottoms” edited by Mike Relm, an influencer and video remix master. See below:

This is truly amazing. Can't stop watching this video. Let @mikerelm's BABY DRIVER REMIX get you hyped up for my new movie. Play LOUD. pic.twitter.com/A7gVwVyqXo — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 16, 2017

Baby Driver‘s digital campaign focused on creating micro-content for social media, targeting specific demographic and several psychographic audiences, including car enthusiasts, music lovers, cast members’ fans and Wright’s followers. The soundtrack –all songs handpicked by Wright and written into the script– hit online and store shelves last week.

There was also an aggressive word of mouth screening campaign that targeted colleges, Hispanic audiences and sports influencers. As of Friday morning, PostTrak showed 59% Caucasians turning out followed by 17% Hispanic, 13% African American and 7% Asian. While the under 25 crowd was the majority on opening day, that’s segued to more older folks attending with 54% over 25. Males over 25 were the largest crowd at Baby Driver (31%) followed by under 25 (26%), women over 25 (23%) and women under 25 (20%).

Sony jumped Baby Driver around the calendar trying to find the best date: first it was March 17 of this year, then Aug. 11, then ultimately Wednesday, June 28 to get a leg up on the July 4th holiday foot traffic, create buzz and play into this weekend.

Warner Bros. and New Line, like Sony, tried to keep The House as cheap as they could with a $40M production cost before P&A. They even had financial help from Village Roadshow. This is the second comedy in two weeks to die at the B.O. after Sony’s Rough Night, and third this summer after Baywatch. It’s an understatement to say that comedies are currently in a drought.

The trailers that were cut for The House looked funny, and drew laughs at CinemaCon, especially the Casino satirical moment where Ferrell, Poehler, and Jason Mantzoukas have to physically threaten a guy in their ‘home’ casino. Such black comedic moments, just like a male murdered stripper in Rough Night, have failed to tickle the funny bone of critics. While we can easily blame them and the whole Rotten Tomato black cloud (15% Rotten) for steering potential ticket buyers away from The House, rival distribution chiefs firmly believe that comedy isn’t dead at the box office, but this party subgenre definitely is, especially after being tapped too many times post Hangover. New Line bought The House at auction, and it was penned by Andrew Jay Cohen (who directs here too) and Brendan O’Brien, the guys who wrote Neighbors which proved to be a huge success ($18M production cost, $49M opening stateside, $150.1M domestic take, $270.7M global). However, this duo’s Bacchanalia sense of humor has gotten very tired, very fast among moviegoers with grosses dropping post Neighbors to Neighbors 2 ($21.8M, $55.4M) and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates ($16.6M, $46M domestic, $77M global). Many studio marketing chiefs are throwing their hands up when it comes to comedies, as potential moviegoers can get very fickle if a spot is off tonally in its message or sense of humor (Baywatch dealt with this as it walked the line between playing up too many beefcakes in its spots which put off guys, and then focusing on the babes which failed to interest women).

But again, those distribution executives who have weathered the ups and downs of comedies don’t believe they’re destined to die on streaming services, rather the genre is going through a phase, and it’s up to a game changer project (like Hangover) to pull it out of its rut.

Observes one distribution sage, “Ya know, by the time these movies are greenlit two years out, a lot can change in regards to the nation’s sense of humor by the time of release. And you can definitely say that plenty has changed in America in recent months.”

Maybe that fresh new project to a certain extent is the Kumail Nanjiani-Emily V. Gordon scripted romantic comedy The Big Sick which Amazon Studios is planning to get into the awards conversation. The movie won’t bust wide for another two weekends, but it jumped from five NY/LA theaters to 71 locations for an estimated second weekend of $1.5M, +264%, for a 10-day take of $2.1M and a per screen of $21,6K. For Amazon and Lionsgate, The Big Sick is a marathon, not a sprint.

Also faring well funny-wise on the specialty circuit is Gunpowder & Sky’s nun comedy The Little Hours starring Alison Brie, Kate Micucci, Aubrey Plaza, Dave Franco and John C. Reilly with a weekend theater average that is close to $30K.

Focus Features’ The Beguiled expanded from four New York and Los Angeles theaters to 674 in weekend two. The Sofia Coppola-directed period piece is +1,143% with $2.7M and a running 10-day total of $3M.

NOTABLES:

The Big Sick (AMAZ/LGF), 71 theaters (+66) / $468K (+250%) / 3-day cume: $1.5M (+264%) / Per screen: $21,6K /Total: $2.1M Wk 2

The Little Hours (BSKY), 2 theaters / $20K Fri. / PTA: $29,6K/3-day cume: $59K /Wk 1

2ND Update, 12:05PM: Despicable Me 3 is looking at an opening day between $27M-$30M including its $4.1M previews from last night. These projections come from midday matinees. With many folks across the nation taking a half-day today leading into the holiday and traveling, we might see softer Friday grosses on the latest Illumination/Universal release with more robust dailies tomorrow and Sunday. The 3-day range for DM3 is $83M-$85M at this point, which on the low end is what DM2 did in 2013. Critics are harder on this threequel at 62% fresh versus DM1‘s 81% certified fresh in 2010 and DM2‘s 73% certified fresh, but it’s quite obvious that DM3 is the No. 1 destination for moviegoers over the five-day Independence Day stretch.

Sony TriStar/Media Rights Capital’s Baby Driver is dropping into fifth gear, looking at a Friday that’s between $5.3M-$6.3M, a 3-day in the vicinity of $18M and a five-day between $25M-$27M. That’s a great start and a second-place notch.

Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman isn’t stopping, with a third-place take of $15.5M-$16M in her fifth weekend, -38%, with a running cume of $346.5M. Today, the DC superhero will see $4M-$5M. WB is having less luck with its New Line/Village Roadshow R-rated comedy The House, which will be Will Ferrell’s lowest major studio live-action comedy opening since 2006’s Stranger Than Fiction ($13.4M) with a current projection between $10M-$12M. Ugh. Critics have burnt House down at 10% rotten.

Paramount’s Transformers: The Last Knight will beat House for fourth place with a $14M three-day in its second weekend, -69% for a running cume of $99.1M.

1st Update, 7:09AM: Illumination/Universal’s Despicable Me 3 took in $4.1M last night from shows starting at 6PM. The film, directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda and co-directed by Eric Guillon, played in 4,020 theaters. Industry estimates see the threequel grossing north of $90M by Sunday.

DM3‘s Thursday night marks a good start out of the gate that’s higher than such kid pics like Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out ($3.7M) and Cars 3 ($2.8M) and under Illumination’s The Secret Life of Pets ($5.6M) and Despicable Me 2 ($4.7M). With these feature animated films, it’s never about preview night, rather weekend matinees. Despicable Me 3 carries a thrifty production cost before P&A like other Illumination titles, just under an estimated $80M.

Despicable Me 2 opened on a Wednesday and made $35M on opening day, $83.5M over its Friday-Sunday, and $143M over five days. Technically speaking, all the movies this weekend are five-day openers with Independence Day falling on Tuesday (not the best box office day, but a holiday nonetheless with Monday night business). Minions chalked up $6.2M in its Thursday preview and churned out Illumination’s highest domestic opening of all-time at $115.7M. Despicable Me 3 already counts more than $20M at the overseas B.O.

As we already reported, Baby Driver among regular titles in release, topped Thursday with $3.3M on its way to a low $20M cume over five days. Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman finally kicked Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice at the B.O. with a running domestic take of $330.5M.

New Line/Village Roadshow/Warner Bros.’ The House earned $800K last night — $1M less than what Ferrell’s last WB release Get Hard made on its preview night. Compared to other party-hardy comedies from the writing team of Brendan O’Brien and Andrew Jay Cohen, i.e. Neighbors ($2.5M), Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising ($1.67M) and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates ($1.6M), House is the lowest preview night in their canon. Warner Bros. sees $12M at the low end for this $40M budgeted Cohen comedy. It might land in the mid teens, which would still be a nine-year low debut for Will Ferrell among his major studio marquee comedy roles after Semi-Pro‘s $15M opening. True, House co-star Amy Poehler’s Sisters opened to $13.9M in the face of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and legged out a 6.25 multiple to $87M at the domestic B.O. That’s not really a comp here given the fact that Sisters reaped its fortune over the Christmas season when there’s always a high multiple for movies.