NCIS: New Orleans alumna Zoe McLellan has been cast as a season regular opposite Kiefer Sutherland and Maggie Q for the sophomore run of ABC’s politcal drama Designated Survivor, from the Mark Gordon Company and ABC Studios.
The political drama has undergone some changes as it heads into Season 2, with former The Good Wife executive producer Keith Eisner tapped as new showrunner, succeeding Jeff Melvoin, who is staying on as an executive producer. Eisner will be the fourth showrunner on the series, following Amy B. Harris, Jon Harmon Feldman and Melvoin. In addition, Season 2 will be without Virginia Madsen, who recurred on Season 1 as Kimble Hookstraten, a conservative congresswoman and the GOP’s designated survivor.
McLellan played Meredith Brody on NCIS: New Orleans, after originating the character on the mothership series NCIS. She also was a series regular on the 2000s dramas Dirty Sexy M0ney and JAG. Represented by Domain Talent and Abrams Entertainment, she most recently guested on Suits and Law & Order: SVU .
No Comments