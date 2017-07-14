Former The Deep End star Ben Lawson has been cast as a series regular opposite Kiefer Sutherland and Maggie Q in Season 2 of ABC’s drama series Designated Survivor, from the Mark Gordon Company and ABC Studios.

Lawson will play Damian Rennett, an MI-6 operative who meets Hannah (Maggie Q) while posing as a Dutchman in Amsterdam. Their relationship begins with mutual wariness, morphs into competitiveness, and is complicated by an irresistible mutual attraction. He joins recently announced new series regular Paulo Costanzo

The political drama has undergone some changes as it heads into Season 2, with former The Good Wife executive producer Keith Eisner tapped as new showrunner, succeeding Jeff Melvoin, who is staying on as an executive producer. Eisner will be the fourth showrunner on the series, following Amy B. Harris, Jon Harmon Feldman and Melvoin. In addition, Season 2 will be without Virginia Madsen, who recurred on Season 1 as conservative Congresswoman and the GOP’s designated survivor Kimble Hookstraten. She tweeted last month she wouldn’t be returning to the series.

Lawson’s other recent television credits recurring/guest roles on Doubt, Grimm and Secrets & Lies. He’s repped by ICM Partners, United Management and Untitled Entertainment.

Designated Survivor is created by David Guggenheim, who executive produces with Mark Gordon, Nick Pepper, Kiefer Sutherland, Simon Kinberg, Suzan Bymel, Aditya Sood, and Jeff Melvoin.