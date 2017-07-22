You might recognize a familiar voice in Descendants 2, the sequel to Disney Channel’s hit 2015 musical fantasy original movie about the teenage children of classic Disney villains which premieres tonight.

Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan, who voices Louie the duck in the upcoming Disney XD series DuckTales, is the voice of the adorable and quick-witted dog Dude in the Descendants sequel. Dude, whose owner is Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos, gains the powers to magically start talking after he accidentally takes a bite of something that had been cast with a magic spell, originally intended to help Carlos speak the truth and share his true feelings.

Dude was featured in the first Descendants movie, but this is his first speaking role. As reported previously, Whoopi Goldberg also does a quick cameo voice-over as Ursula.

Descendants 2, premiered Friday at 8 PM PT/5 PM ET simultaneously on Disney Channel, ABC, Disney XD, Freeform and Lifetime.