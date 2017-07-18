Disney is going all-in on The Descendants 2, the sequel musical to Disney Channel’s 2015 original live-action movie about the teenage children of classic Disney villains. ABC said today it will air an aftershow, Descendants 2: ABC After-Party, featuring the full cast of the movie, at 10:30 PM ET immediately after the movie’s premiere.

Descendants 2 airs at 8 PM ET that night simultaneously on ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime, Lifetime Movies and on branded apps.

The aftershow will feature cast members Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart and China Anne McClain and director Kenny Ortega. It will feature footage of the cast riding as grand marshals in Disneyland’s parade down Main Street U.S.A., meeting fans at this week’s red carpet premiere, along with outtakes and behind-the-scenes clips.

The Descendants drew 6.55 million viewers to its premiere broadcast in summer 2015, with that number growing to 10.54 million in Live+3, making it the most-watched cable move of that year.