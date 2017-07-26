Today at TCA HBO programming boss Casey Bloys provided an update on the return of David Milch’s Deadwood.

Creator David Milch turned in a script. Bloys’ wanted a script that would both appeal to Deadwood fans and non-fans alike.

“He totally delivered on this,” said Bloys further adding, “If we can do for the right budget it make sense. We’re taking to directors and we’re getting the cast together, which is not an easy task. Then we’re inclined to do it if we can get over those hurdles.”

“The script is terrific,” said Bloys.

Former cast members have been approached about their availability, Deadline has confirmed with reps.

In August 2015, HBO began preliminary discussions to bring Deadwood back. A year ago Bloys said that Milch was writing the script. From non-HBO sources we heard that Milch has draft that some of the former castmembers have read. It was long rumored that Milch’s next iteration of Deadwood would focus on the town burning (which actually happened on Sept. 26, 1879 taking out 300 buildings) and saloon impresario Al Swearengen fleeing by barge.

Currently HBO is in production on Westworld at the Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita, CA. That’s the same western set were Deadwood was shot during its three season series run. For the most part, that same Deadwood set is still standing, and was also featured in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained. Milch also shot interiors for his surfer drama John from Cincinnati at Melody.

Milch recently teamed with Nic Pizzolatto on season 3 of True Detective.