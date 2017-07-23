“Guys, I think we broke time.” The CW released a Season 3 trailer for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow during its San Diego Comic-Con presentation Saturday.

The new season picks up with the Legends facing a new threat following the defeat of Eobard Thawne and his Legion of Doom. In revisiting a moment in time they had previously participated in, they have now fractured the timeline and created anachronisms – a scattering of people, animals, and objects all across time. Now they must find a way to return all the anachronisms to their original timelines before the time stream falls apart.

The series stars Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/The ATOM, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Victor Garber and Franz Drameh as Professor Martin Stein and Jefferson “Jax” Jackson/Firestorm, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave, and Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood/Steel.

Based on the characters from comics, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive produced by Greg Berlani, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, Phil Klemmer and Sarah Schechter, the series returns for Season 3 at 9 PM Tuesday, October 10, on The CW.