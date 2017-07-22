DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is setting its cast for the upcoming third season. Neal McDonough will return as a series regular in the CW/WB series, upped from his recent recurring role as the smug Damien Dahrk, and Arthur Darvill and Wentworth Miller will be back in the recurring roles of Rip Hunter and Captain Cold, respectively. The news was announced during WBTV’s presentation today at San Diego Comic-Con.

The CW

Based on the characters from DC, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive produced by Greg Berlani, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, Phil Klemmer and Sarah Schechter, the series returns for season three on Tuesday, October 10, at 9/8c on The CW.