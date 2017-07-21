Veteran drama writer-producer David Marshall Grant has signed an overall deal with ABC Studios. Grant, who most recently was based at CBS TV Studios, will develop new projects as well as continue as executive producer on the CBS medical drama series Code Black, which is produced by ABC Studios in association with CBS TV Studios. The series, created/executive produced by Michael Seitzman, is heading into its third season.

Grant previously served as executive producer/showrunner of ABC/ABC Studios’ Brothers and Sisters and also executive produced NBC/Uni TV’s Smash and HBO’s Looking and served as a consulting producer on Nashville, from Lionsgate TV and ABC Studios, while the country music drama was on ABC.

This past season, Grant executive produced and served as writing supervisor of CBS/CBS TV Studios’ untitled Jenny Lumet drama project, which went to pilot starring Sharon Leal.

Grant is repped by CAA.

