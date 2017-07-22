David A. Goodman will be the next president of the WGA West. The executive producer of Family Guy and American Dad is running unopposed in the guild’s upcoming election. He will succeed Howard Rodman, who decided not to seek a second term.

Marjory David, also running unopposed, will be the guild’s next vice president, and incumbent Aaron Mendelsohn will face challenger Carleton Eastlake in the race for secretary-treasurer. Voting ends in mid-September.

Eleven candidates are running for eight open seats on the guild’s board of directors: Francesca Butler, Nicole Yorkin, Angelina Burnett, John August, Michele Mulroney, Spiro Skentzos, Patti Carr and incumbents Andrea Berloff, Luvh Rakhe, Meredith Stiehm and Zak Penn. Two others who had been nominated – Ligiah Villalobos and Adam Horowitz – withdrew from the race this month.

The guild will host its annual Candidates Night forum, where members can meet and pose questions to the candidates, on August 31 at WGAW headquarters in Los Angeles.

Guild members will receive candidate, non-candidate and rebuttal statements, if any, with their ballots prior to the election. Voting will conclude at noon PT on September 18. Members can vote online or by mail.