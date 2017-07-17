Lifetime will be the fly on the wall in real time as couples play the summer dating game. The cable net said today that it will premiere at 10 PM July 27. The eight-episode docuseries hails from Big Fish, the production company behind Live PD on Lifetime’s sister net A&E.

Promising heaps of “can’t-look-away dating action,” Date Night Live follows couples from New York City, Atlanta, Dallas and San Diego and gives viewers a candid and discreet point of view in real time, across multiple time zones. Using mobile-live technology, cameras capture the promise of romance, awkward conversations, cringe-worthy moments and everything else from as many as nine dates per episode. Hosted by comedian Michelle Collins, Z100 radio personality Bethany Watson and relationship coach Paul Brunson will be in on all the dating action as they bounce from city to city and provide commentary as the evening develops. Will it be love at first sight? Or will the date crash and burn?

“We’ve all had those moments where we been at a restaurant, eavesdropped on a date, watching fascinated as it unfolds,” said Liz Gateley, EVP Head of Programming at Lifetime. “Date Night Live is a unique opportunity for our audience to experience that same phenomenon, from the comforts of our home. This is America’s chance to watch love and romance unfold live, where anything can happen.”

Said Dan Cesareo, President of Big Fish Entertainment, whose Live PD just got an order for 100 additional episodes on A&E: “Our goal is to reinvent various genres; with Live PD, we busted open the doors and brought true transparency in law enforcement to television for the first time, and we knew that this unique viewing experience could translate into other formats,” said “With Date Night Live, Lifetime gave us the incredible opportunity to turn the traditional dating show on its head with couples getting to know each other completely unvarnished for the first time on live TV, unfiltered and unedited. This is what it’s really like to date in America.”

Cesareo, George McTeague, Mary Donahue and Colleen Conway Grogan are executive producing Date Night Live, with Peter Scalettar and Anne Marie Gaynor serving as showrunners.