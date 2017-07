EXCLUSIVE: Paramount has acquired an untitled script by Joe Epstein as a potential Darren Aronofsky directing project. It will be produced by Aronofsky’s Paramount-based Protozoa label. Details are scant, but its focus is on an A.I. courtroom case.

On October 13 the studio releases Mother!, the Aronofsky-directed and -scripted drama that stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeifer and Domhnall and Brian Gleeson.

Will tell you more when I know it.