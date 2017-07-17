On the heels of their first collaboration to get a series order, Umbrella Academy at Netflix, Universal Cable Productions and Dark Horse Entertainment have renewed their first-look agreement to continue developing and producing scripted programming from the publisher’s comic book library, as well as new original material.

UCP-Dark Horse Entertainment’s genre development slate includes Mind MGMT, from Matt Kindt, to be developed for TV by drama series veteran Daniel Cerone (“The Blacklist”); Flutter, based on Jennie Wood’s acclaimed LGBTQ comic, being adapted by Katherine Lindberg and Marc Rosen (Sense8); Tanis, based on the hit podcast, to be developed by Lee Shipman (“The Son”) and Terry Miles, creator of the podcast, and produced by Sam Raimi (“Evil Dead”) and Debbie Liebling (“South Park”) through their company POD 3; and The Bright Sessions, being adapted for television by Gabrielle G. Stanton and the creator and star of the podcast, Lauren Shippen.

“Dark Horse Entertainment is a comic mastermind with deep knowledge of the genre and an expertise in developing content” said Dawn Olmstead, EVPt of Development, Universal Cable Productions. “We’re excited to continue to partner with Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg as we kick off our series Umbrella Academy on Netflix and shepherd the many adaptions we have set up around town.”

The new projects join previously announced Harrow County, based on the comic book written by Cullen Bunn and illustrated by Tyler Crook, and the Eisner award-winning Concrete from comic legend Paul Chadwick.

“Dark Horse is proud to continue its partnership with Universal Cable Productions. Our companies have worked together closely with great success. We have some exciting projects in the works and couldn’t be happier about continuing the relationship,” said Mike Richardson, President of Dark Horse Entertainment.

Mind MGMT follows a true crime writer searching for the truth behind a mysterious airline flight who discovers a secret government agency of spies with psychic abilities. Henry Lyme, the former top agent, has gone rogue and is working to investigate and dismantle the organization.

Flutter is about a teenage shapeshifter who turns herself into a boy to get the straight girl that she has a crush on.

Here is more information about the two podcasts UCP and Dark Horse are adapting for television.

Tanis follows Nic Silver on his search to unravel what he thinks might be the last great mystery of the internet age. Tanis is what happens when the lines of science and fiction start to blur. Lee Shipman is attached to adapt with podcast creator Terry Miles.

The Bright Sessions is a science fiction drama that follows a mysterious therapist and her unique set of patients, each struggling with a supernatural ability. Created and written by Lauren Shippen, the podcast has been downloaded over 6 million times in under 2 years.