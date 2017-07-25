Danny Huston, Rosemarie Dewitt, Devon Terrell and Odessa Young are set to join Johnny Depp and Zoey Deutch in Wayne Roberts’ upcoming comedy drama Richard Says Goodbye.

The project, which has already started shooting on location in Vancouver (see first look image above), is co-financed by IM Global and Cirrina Studios with additional financing from Leeding Media. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik Entertainment and IM Global’s president of production Greg Shapiro are producing the film. IM Global’s Stuart Ford and Miguel Palos exec produce with Cirrina’s David Lipman and Jim Pesoli, Leeding Media’s David U. Lee and Steve Squillante, Automatik’s Rian Cahill and Braden Aftergood.

Roberts writes and directs the story which follows Richard (Depp), a world weary college professor who is given a life-changing diagnosis and decides to throw all pretence and conventions to the wind and live his life as boldly and freely as possible with a biting sense of humor, a reckless streak and a touch of madness.

Huston can currently be seen in Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman with Gal Gadot. His other credits include Big Eyes with Amy Adams; X-Men Origins: Wolverine; Children Of Men; The Aviator and The Constant Gardner.

DeWitt recently appeared in La La Land and Poltergeist while Deutch recently starred in Open Road’s Before I Fall and just completed shooting Netflix’s Set It Up.

Terrell is coming off of the back of top reviews for his performance in Barry, a look into the early life of former U.S. President Barack Obama. That film world premiered at Toronto last year. He can next be seen in Ophelia opposite Naomi Watts and Daisy Ridley.

Young, meanwhile, starred in The Daughter and can next be seen in Assassination Nation starring Bella Thorne and Suki Waterhouse.

IM Global is handling international sales with CAA repping domestic rights.