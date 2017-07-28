Video game executive, screenwriter, and producer Danny Bilson has been named the new chair of the Interactive Media & Games Division at the USC School of Cinematic Arts. In the role, Bilson will be responsible for advancing the Division’s overall growth, programmatic goals, as well as expanding the USC Games brand. He will also continue to teach the Advanced Games Project and oversee curriculum, faculty and new program initiatives within the Division. After a long career in TV and film at Warner Bros., Disney, and Paramount, Electronic Arts, and THQ, he joined the faculty in 2005.