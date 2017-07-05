Daniel Dae Kim is speaking out for the first time following the announcement of his exit from Hawaii Five-0. In a Facebook post to fans, Kim said he was unable to reach an agreement with the network on a new contract, and decided to leave ahead of the eighth season.

“By now many of you have heard the news, and I’m sad to say it is true. I will not be returning to Hawaii Five-0 when production starts next week,” he wrote Tuesday. “Though I made myself available to come back, CBS and I weren’t able to agree to terms on a new contract, so I made the difficult choice not to continue.”

In the post, Kim also addressed diversity problems in Hollywood, particularly for Asian American actors.

“As an Asian American actor, I know first-hand how difficult it is to find opportunities at all, let alone play a well developed, three dimensional character like Chin Ho. I will miss him sincerely,” he wrote. “What made him even more special is that he was a representative of a place my family and I so dearly love. It has been nothing short of an honor to be able to showcase the beauty and people of Hawaii every week, and I couldn’t be prouder to call these islands home. To my local community, mahalo nui loa.”

Kim and his co-star Grace Park announced last week they would not be returning for Season 8, reportedly over salary parity.

You can read Kim’s complete Facebook post below.