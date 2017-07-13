For the first time since 2006, ABC’s Dancing with the Stars failed to secure a nomination in the Best Reality-Competition Series derby, replaced by VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race in a significant shift for a category that, since its creation in 2003, has been extremely averse to change.

Dancing never snagged the win for Best Reality-Competition which, for years, was dominated by ABC’s The Amazing Race until Bravo’s Top Chef finally ended that streak. Typically Dancing’s trophies came in such categories as technical direction, choreography, costumes, etc.

This year, Drag Race joins an all-returning field of contenders that includes: The Amazing Race, NBC’s American Ninja Warrior, Lifetime’s Project Runway, Top Chef and last year’s winner, NBC’s The Voice.