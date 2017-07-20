Building on the success of Lifetime’s Dance Moms franchise, A+E Networks has given the green light to Chloe Does It!, new short-form series starring Dance Moms‘ Chloe Lukasiak.

Produced by A+E Networks’ in-house digital agency 45th & Dean, the eight-episode series will run exclusively on Lifetime’s YouTube channel initially, with two episodes premiering each week beginning Monday, July 24. Episodes will then air on linear beginning Tuesday, August 8 leading into the new season of Dance Moms on Lifetime.

Over the past months, Lukasiak has taken suggestions from fans via YouTube comments on what they would like to see her do and the result is Chloe Does It! The series gives viewers a look into her life, including a movie audition, a whirlwind tour of NYC, a sleepover with her best friend, a behind the scenes tour of the Pittsburgh Zoo, and more. Lukasiak will also answer questions that fans leave in the comments on YouTube after each episode goes live via response videos. You can watch a trailer above.

Lifetime’s YouTube channel recently surpassed 1 million subscribers and Dance Moms videos have generated over 90 million total views in 2017-to-date. In addition, the Lifetime original digital series Dance Moms: Girls’ Day Off, has generated nearly 7 million video views across six episodes.

Season 8 of Dance Moms premieres Tuesday, August 1 at 9 PM on Lifetime.