Black Sails alum Zach McGowan is set for a recurring role opposite Logan Marshall Green and Killian Scott in USA Network’s period drama Damnation from writer-poet-critic Tony Tost (Longmire), Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones) and Daniel Rappaport, and James Mangold (Logan, Walk the Line).

An epic saga about the secret history of the 1930s American heartland, Damnation centers on the mythic conflict and bloody struggle between big money and the downtrodden, God and greed, charlatans and prophets. The pilot introduces Seth Davenport (Killian Scott), a man masquerading as a small town Iowa preacher in the hopes of starting a full-blown insurrection against the status quo. Focused on his mission, he is unaware that an industrialist tycoon has hired a professional strikebreaker named Creeley Turner (Logan Marshall-Green) to stop the uprising by any means necessary. But unbeknownst to those around them, these two men already share a secret bloody past.

McGowan will play Tennyson Dubois, a charming heir to the vast DuBois industrial dynasty, who is desperate to prove himself as a worthy successor.

Known for his role as Captain Charles Vane in Black Sails, McGowan’s other recent credits include The 100 and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He also recently wrapped Universal’s Death Race: Anarchy.