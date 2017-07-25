Comedy Central has greenlit an hourlong sketch comedy special featuring Goatface, comprised of The Daily Show‘s Hasan Minhaj, Asif Ali (Wrecked, New Girl), Fahim Anwar (Fahim Anwar: There’s No Business Like Show Business) and Fahim Anwar director Aristotle Athiras. The special was announced today during Comedy Central’s TCA session.

Written and executive produced by the comedy quartet, the as-yet undated special will use sketch work to satirize topics including sports, music, politics, media, family relations, social issues and more.

Athiras will direct. Anwar will serve as head writer.

In addition, the network announced The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is taking its show on the road to Chicago for a special week of shows in October. Titled The Daily Show Undesked Chicago 2017: Let’s Do This Before It Gets Too Damn Cold, the late-night series will telecast from the Athenaeum Theatre from Monday, October 16 through Thursday, October 19 nightly at 11 PM ET/PT on Comedy Central.

This marks the 14th time the series has taken its coverage on the road for a special week of episodes, most recently to Cleveland and Philadelphia for the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, respectively, last summer.