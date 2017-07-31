Things are getting heated between Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Starz as he used some choice words on Instagram to illustrate his feelings about how the cabler has been treating him and his drama series Power.

Jackson, who plays Kanan and serves as Executive Producer of the series, posted a threatening photo collage on the social media platform with the caption,”I woke up feeling a little different about POWER this morning . If the biggest show on your net work doesn’t mean anything, what does your network mean STARZ? I’m taking my talents to south beach f*ck this.”

Jackson’s straight-forward threat to leave the show comes after Sunday’s episode, which was originally planned as a two-parter. The episode saw the death of two major characters and was supposed to include additional storylines. According to showrunner Courtney Kemp, Starz didn’t agree to extend the episode order, which made this jam-packed episode lose some story elements.

Power is currently in its fourth season and is Starz’s highest-rated series. Since the start of the series, the show — and Jackson — have had some speed bumps. The rapper-actor has, on more than one occasion, put his feelings on display on social media. In December he made it clear that he was unhappy with the lack of nominations for Power at the Golden Globes. He also dragged Jay Z’s most recent album, 4:44 on Instagram.

In the fall of 2016, a man by the name of Larry Johnson went after Starz, 50 Cent, Kemp, CBS Television and others alleging that they had access to his Tribulation of a Ghetto Kid script and ripped it off.