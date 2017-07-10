It’s back. After a six-year hiatus, HBO’s Emmy-winning comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm, starring Larry David is back for a 10-episode ninth season. Premiere is set for Sunday, October 1 at 10 PM on HBO.

Cast favorites Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman and JB Smoove, will return, among others. Larry David created and executive produces the series with Jeff Garlin and Jeff Schaffer.

While the most recent eighth season of Curb, which wrapped in 2011, had a final scene of Larry (David) in France that could serve as a series ending, HBO brass had kept up the hope that David would do another season eventually. David announced in June 2016 that he would return for another installment.

Curb Your Enthusiasm stars David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his life. With 80 episodes to date, the show is HBO’s longest-running scripted comedy or drama series. Following Season 8 of Curb, David starred in and co-wrote the 2013 HBO Films presentation Clear History.

Check out the teaser above.