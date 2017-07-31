During Crown Media Family Networks’ presentation at TCA today, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries announced a robust slate of programming. Topping the list was the announcement of two development deals with award winning TV personality Al Roker for his novel The Midnight Show Murders: A Billy Blessing Novel and crisis communications specialist Judy Smith, the inspiration behind Scandal, for a new mystery movie The Adjuster.

Set to premiere in 2018, Roker’s The Midnight Show Murders will star Holly Robinson Peete and revolves around a fictional TV morning show similar to Hallmark’s Home & Family. Billy Blessing is the food anchor for the show and owner of a successful local bistro. After the mysterious death of one of the network execs, Billy’s life takes a turn as she becomes the main suspect in the murder investigation and is forced to investigate to clear her name.

The Adjuster will be loosely based on Smith’s real-life experiences and her professional work. The movie centers on a burned-out ex-district attorney and single mom Sydney Polk, who moves with her two teenage sons to a small town seeking a simpler life. However, she ends up finding more drama than she anticipated while working on her weekly podcast “Problem Solved,” where everyday people call in to share their own personal problems. As things in her life get more chaotic, Sydney tries to balance her natural ability to help people with her own life.

Smith’s career as a professional “fixer” was the inspiration behind the hit drama Scandal, where she also serves as co-executive producer. She known for her expertise in crisis management and has served as a consultant for Fortune 500 companies and a number of high profile cases.

“Judy Smith is a brilliant visionary whose historic work has become legendary,” said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming and Network Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome her to the Hallmark family and we expect our viewers to be swept away by her unique, smart storytelling that people will rave about!”

In addition to The Midnight Show Murders and The Adjuster, viewers will be treated to more of their favorite mysteries with new installments of Garage Sale Mystery starring Lori Loughlin as well as Aurora Teagarden starring Candace Cameron Bure and Marilu Henner. Also on Hallmark’s slate are Gourmet Detective”starring Dylan Neal and Brooke Burns; Signed, Sealed, Delivered starring Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Crystal Lowe and Geoff Gustafson; Hailey Dean Mysteries starring Kellie Martin and Fixer Upper Mysteries starring Jewel and Colin Ferguson. Also making its world premiere is Darrow & Darrow (wt) from Emmy winner Phoef Sutton starring Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Tom Cavanagh, and Wendie Malick.