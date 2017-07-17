Amazon Studios and IFC Films have released to the trailer to Matt Ruskin’s Sundance audience award winning drama Crown Heights, starring Atlanta actor Lakeith Stanfield as a man wrongfully imprisoned for over 20 years for a murder he didn’t commit.

Based on a podcast titled This American Life, the pic is set spring of 1980, where a teenager is gunned down in the streets of Flatbush, Brooklyn. The police pressure a child witness to identify a suspect. As a result, Colin Warner, an 18-year-old kid from nearby Crown Heights, is wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. Colin’s childhood friend Carl ‘KC’ King devotes his life to fighting for Colin’s freedom. He works on appeals, takes loans for lawyer fees and becomes a legal courier to learn the court system.

Nnamdi Asomugha co-stars as KC King with Natalie Paul, Bill Camp, Nestor Carbonell, and Amari Cheatom rounding out cast.

Asomugha, Ruskin, and Natalie Galazka produced the film, which will hit theaters August 25.

Watch the trailer above.