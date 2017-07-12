Former Bachelor In Paradise contestant Corinne Olympios has announced she will appear on ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise reunion special later this summer.

“I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor In Paradise Special, ” Olympios said today in a statement.

Olympios, who was at the center of an internal investigation that led to a temporary halt in production on the reality show, decided earlier not to return to the series and announced she had concluded her own investigation into the matter.

In early June, Warner Bros. halted, then resumed, production on the ABC reality-competition show due to what the studio called an “allegation of misconduct” involving two of the contestants, Olympios and DeMario Jackson. At the time, Olympios said: “I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place.”