EXCLUSIVE: We learned today that Kingsman: The Golden Circle is coming to Comic-Con, and now we know that the stars of the Secret Service sequel plan on spending some time with Conan O’Brien on July 20.

SDCC vet Halle Berry along with Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Pedro Pascal, Taron Egerton and Colin Firth are set to appear on the TBS host’s show on Thursday, I’ve learned. The Conan sit-down is set to happen just hours after the cast, screenwriter Jane Goldman and Kingsman co-creator and Watchmen legend Dave Gibbons are onstage at 11 AM in the huge Hall H.

With that July 20 spot left tantalizingly blank, Conan already had laid out a SDCC guest list of Game of Thrones cast members, Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Edgar Ramirez and Lucy Fry of Netflix’s Bright movie and Dave Franco, Olivia Munn, Justin Theroux, Zach Woods, Michael Pena, Kumail Nanjiani and Abbi Jacobson of The Lego Ninjago Movie.

Returning to confab for the third year in a row, O’Brien again will be taping his shows Thursday through Sunday, again at San Diego’s Spreckels Theatre. The episodes to air at 11 PM on TBS.

Comic-Con 2017 runs from July 20 -23, with the traditional preview night taking place on July 19.