Casts from Game of Thrones, Supernatural, Netflix’s Bright and The Lego Ninjago Movie will be among Conan O’Brien’s guests in a week of episodes from San Diego’s Comic-Con later this month.

A surprise film cast is still to be announced.

The Conan episodes will be taped at San Diego’s Spreckels Theatre from Wednesday July 19 to Saturday, July 22, and air that Wednesday through Sunday at 11 pm ET/PT on TBS.

This marks the third consecutive year for the “Conan at Comic-Con” episodes. New this year will be the Conan360 Live Pre-Show, airing live each night across Team Coco’s social handles.

The following is the TBS airdate schedule for the week’s episodes and guests. The episodes will be available across TBS and Team Coco’s digital, mobile and VOD platforms the following day.

Wednesday, July 19

Stars from Bright: Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Edgar Ramirez and Lucy Fry.

Stars from Supernatural: Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles

Thursday, July 20

A surprise film cast to be announced

Saturday, July 22

Stars from The Lego Ninjago Movie: Dave Franco, Olivia Munn, Justin Theroux, Zach Woods, Michael Pena, Kumail Nanjiani and Abbi Jacobson

Sunday, July 23

Stars from Game of Thrones: Alfie Allen, Jacob Anderson, John Bradley, Gwendoline Christie, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Conleth Hill, Sophie Turner and Isaac Hempstead Wright