Channing Tatum needs a VCR and some vodka for Comrade Detective and if this trailer of the 1983 Romanian set series is any indication, you might want to take a straight shot of satire too.

Set up as a classic Cold War show now brought to the West via Amazon and A24 with voiceovers by the Magic Mike star, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and others, the August 4 debuting series from The Sitter screenwriters Brian Gatewood and Alex Tanaka is solid tongue in cheek.

The premise is this is a recently rediscovered classic that the American stars have overdubbed to bring to U.S. audiences. With Tatum and Gordon-Levitt providing the English language voices, Detectives Gregor Anghel and Iosef Baciu are played on screen by Romanian actors, Florin Piersic Jr. (Killing Time) and Corneliu Ulici (The Devil Inside).

As a Ronald Reagan-masked gunman, cliché rich trailer set-up, car chases in Bucharest and old school boomboxes make clear, the six-episode Comrade Detective is no Gorky Park and certainly no The Americans. Then again, it doesn’t need to be because as the scene at the American Embassy in the trailer reveals, this one is playing for laughs at everyone’s expense.

Jenny Slate and Chloë Sevigny will also be providing their vocal talents to the show as will Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Nick Offerman and Fred Armisen. Oscar winners Kim Basinger, and Mahershala Ali, along with Tracey Letts, Bobby Cannavale, Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger, Mark Duplass, Katie Aselton Duplass, Jerrod Carmichael, Bo Burnham and John Early are on-board voiceoverwise too.