Complex Networks, the lifestyle brand and media company jointly owned by Verizon and Hearst, has unveiled a slate of five new shortform series — one scripted and the rest sans script — set to premiere on digital outlet go90 during the next two months.

“The team at Complex Networks works hand-in-hand with our production partners to create strong, engaging content that represents our various brands all while respecting the creative process and allowing our talented partners the freedom to take chances,” said Justin Killion, GM of Premium Content at Complex Networks. “These series are a testament to that model’s success, and we look forward to working together on future seasons and projects with these individuals,

Here are Complex’s new go90 series and their premiere dates:

FOR THE WIN (UNSCRIPTED) – JULY 21

(Episodes: 24 nine-minute episodes)

Complex Networks

Social media star Brodie Smith, ultimate Frisbee trick shot superstar, is on a massive road trip, exploring unusual destinations and trying out the coolest and most unconventional sports the U.S. has to offer – from Quidditch to Flaming Tetherball to Archery Tag. With some falls and wipeouts along the way, Brodie gets a crash course in these underground sports from the innovators themselves. After some hands-on coaching, Brodie will challenge the pros (and his new friends) in their own game. For the Win is executive produced by Nick Shore and Cassidy Lunnen for Astronauts Wanted; Brodie Smith; Justin Killion for Complex Networks. Showrunners are James Greco and Jeffrey Schmidt.

THE BOONIES (SCRIPTED) – JULY 31

(Episodes: 12 10-minute episodes)

Complex Networks

On the eve of graduation in Boone, Texas, five disparate seniors – once childhood best friends – are united by a dead classmate’s cryptic video which forces them to embark on a twisted and thrilling treasure hunt inside the haunted halls of Boone High School. The show stars Amymarie Gaertner (Dance Camp), Andi Matichack (Underground), Calum Worthy (Austin & Ally), Cody Ko (Thoughts), Kyle Jones (Masters of Sex), and Lauren Elizabeth, with supporting roles from Cameron Neckers (Hello Again), Chris Galya (Jesse), Gigi Zumbado (Pitch Perfect 2), and Wyntergrace Williams. The Boonies is written and directed by Brad T. Gottfred, executive produced by Jason Berger and Amy Laslett for Kids at Play; and Justin Killion for Complex Networks.

AMERICAN DOWN LOW (UNSCRIPTED) – AUGUST 3

(Episodes: 40, nine-minute episodes)

Every episode of “American Down Low” is an all-access pass to the secret events and subcultuares taking place in America. Seen through the eyes of a group of friends, cameras go deep inside these worlds. From a competitive ice racing league on the frozen lakes of Wisconsin to several mixed martial arts fighters who train on a secret farm in North Carolina to a crew of twenty outlaw skateboarders tearing up Texas. This is America like you’ve never seen before. American Down Low is executive produced by Rob Shaftel and co-executive produced by Jack Cole and Daryl Doeschner for Hit + Run; and Justin Killion and Melanie Moreau for Complex Networks

GNARKATZ (UNSCRIPTED) – AUGUST 8

(24 seven- to nine-minute episodes)

Actor, entrepreneur and skater Bo Mitchell (Eastbound & Down) and his crew (aka the Gnarkatz and B-Team) have known each other for most of their lives and always have each other’s backs—or at least a camera to capture all the gnarly accidents, non-stop stunts and embarrassing moments, while creating videos for social media, the skating scene or their own amusement. From the streets and back roads of small-town Aiken, South Carolina, to Bo’s own indoor skate park to a man-made mud pit, the Gnarkatz are always daring each other to do dangerous or disgusting deeds, attempting outrageous skating tricks, or pushing the boundaries of good taste and common sense, as they pull off hilarious and often hazardous pranks and feats. And when things get really crazy or competitive, someone could end up spinning the “Wheel of Sus” and be forced to do some inconceivable acts that no one should ever try at home…or would even want to. Gnarkatz is executive produced by Brian Graden, Dave Mace and Ryan Crow from Graden Media; and Justin Killion and Melanie Moreau from Complex Networks.

BREAKING BASS (UNSCRIPTED) – AUGUST 15

(16 11-minute episodes)

Complex Networks

Extreme sports are taken to a new level as two young fishermen explore lake towns around the country on a quest for the biggest bass. Each expedition is filled with exciting challenges as these diverse bass masters redefine the face of fishing. This is not your grandpa’s fishing show. Breaking Bass is executive produced by Lauren Lexton and Joe Correll for Authentic Entertainment, Justin Killion and Rod Grable for Complex Networks.