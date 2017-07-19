Game of Thrones set the blockbuster table this week with its record-breaking season debut but today The Walking Dead has put down its 100th episode premiere date just before Comic-Con kicks off.

AMC announced Wednesday that Season 8 and the 100th episode of the zombie apocalypse blockbuster will hit the air on October 22. Along with that date, the cabler released key art for both TWD and spinoff Fear The Walking Dead. Both Robert Kirkman executive produced shows have big Hall H panels on July 21.

AMC

AMC

Today’s announcement and key art unveiling comes just two days after TWD resumed production on Season 8 following the on-set death of stuntman John Bernecker on July 12.

With TWD cast flying in and out of SDCC quickly this year, the revealing of the new season premiere date is a departure for the AMC series. In past years, the new debut date has been made public along with a new trailer at the actual Hall H panel.